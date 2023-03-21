Revving up the Heat: Next-Gen Lexus LFA Successor Could Blaze The Roads with a Jaw-Dropping 937 Electrified Horses, Ready to Outrace Ferrari's SF90 Stradale Hybrid System!

There are rumors about a successor to the Lexus LFA sports car, which could pack a whopping 937 horsepower thanks to a hybrid powertrain. According to some sources, the next-generation model will combine a high-revving gasoline engine with electric motors to deliver impressive performance and efficiency.



The new Lexus supercar is said to use a twin-turbocharged V8 engine, which would be similar to the one found in the current LC 500 model, but with even more power and torque. This combustion engine would work in tandem with at least two electric motors, possibly located at the front and rear axles, to provide all-wheel drive and instant acceleration.



While there's no official confirmation from Lexus yet, insiders suggest that the hybrid system could produce a total output of 937 horsepower, which is significantly more than the LFA's 552-hp V10 engine. This would make the rumored LFA successor one of the most powerful and electrified supercars in the world, competing with the likes of the McLaren P1 and the Porsche 918 Spyder.















