Revzani Vengeance. Should Something Like THIS, Be The What A Future Tesla SUV Should Look Like?

The newest SUV — survival utility vehicle — from Rezvani is something of a contradiction at first glance.Called the Vengeance, the model features an exterior that looks terrifyingly prepared for the end of the world. That sentiment is jarringly combined with an interior that’s as plush as a luxury car. As a symbol of the cryptic embedding of militancy in contemporary wealth, the Vengeance is even more chillingly apt than the Hummer.As the most recent model from Rezvani, it represents the logical design progression of the brand.Full details at the linkRead Article
"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."— Agent001 (View Profile)
