Rhode Island Isn't Giving Owners A Reason Why Their Previously Legal Imported Kei Cars Are Now Illegal

Unfair though the 25-year import ban may be, it at least draws a clear line for what's legal to import and drive in the United States and what isn't. Until recently, that is, when Maine began canceling registrations for JDM Mitsubishi Delicas out of the blue. The problem only seems to be spreading, too, as it appears Rhode Island's Division of Motor Vehicles is now demanding that owners of legally registered Kei cars surrender their plates for unclear reasons.Alarm bells were first rung in the Ocean State by Revival Motoring podcast host Chuck Whoczynski, who received one letter for each of his two Kei cars in early August instructing him to contact the DMV.



