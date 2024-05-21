Rhode Island Outlaws Kei Cars But Approves Golf Carts On City Streets

Rhode Island is reportedly asking kei-vehicle owners, which include cars, trucks and minivans, to relinquish their registrations. This move is a direct challenge to federal laws that grant 25-year-old vehicles the freedom to remain in the country. It’s also puzzling, as the state claims its reasoning is safety-based, but at the same time, it wants to enable golf carts to wander the streets.

The DMV, which defines Kei Vehicles as “Primarily mini-trucks manufactured for the Japanese market designated as ‘kejidosha’ lightweight vehicles,” evidently canceled kei truck and car registrations over a year ago, according to a report from The Drive.