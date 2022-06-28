Rhode Island Passes Bill For Reserved Stroller Parking Spots

The Rhode Island General Assembly has passed a bill to create special parking spots for parents with young children in strollers. The spaces will be open to drivers with children up to three years old that are being carried in a stroller.

The legislation will require large parking lots with 101 to 500 spots to add two spots that will operate similarly to accessible parking spaces for vehicles with disabled occupants. Bigger lots will have to add more stroller-friendly spots, which means this bill will primarily affect larger retailers and properties. Certain residential and industrial buildings are exempt, as are lots with fewer than 100 spots.