Riced Out Audi S4 Shows Some People Can Get Addicted To Modifying Their Car

Car customization is an important facet of automotive culture. For many, it’s important that their car not only reflects their lifestyle but also that it’s distinguishable from other similar models on the road. One owner took that to the extreme with a bunch of accessories that make this Audi S4 truly one of a kind… we hope. Spotted at a grocery store parking lot that we think is in Michigan, this S4 is full of unique touches. We’ll start with the lights because it looks like the owner has made a functional change to them by adding a honeycomb effect to each housing. Sure, they’re probably dimmer than they were originally, but who cares when they look so cool?



Read Article