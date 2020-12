We all know Richard Hammond loves a Ford Mustang, so we decided to give him a proper treat – a test track all to himself, and the brand new Mustang Mach 1. Being the most track-focussed Mustang Ford has ever brought to European soil, the scene was set for Richard to have some serious fun.



Unfortunately, you have to take the review with a grain of salt seeing Ford is sponsoring it. But it's still fun and less fattening than mom's Christmas cookies!