Richard Rawlings Claims Electric Vehicles Being Shoved Down Our Throats By Politics

Remember when high-profile public figures answered simple, valid questions with straight, honest answers? Sadly, that era is disappearing.

So imagine my surprise when, two weeks ago after I put a little question to the loudest and most controversial automotive TV guy on the planet, he phones me from his office in Dallas, Texas.

“Auto Express dude, it’s Richard Rawlings from Gas Monkey Garage – replying to your question about whether a Petrolheadonism TV show could work.

“I think it could. I’d be up for it. Hope that Ciro Ciampi [founder of the Petrolheadonism movement and live events] is ready to explode it onto the mainstream across the pond.” If such a TV show does happen, Richard would be the obvious frontman, backed by his trusted (British) sidekick, Big Chris.