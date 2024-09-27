Rift Between UAW And GM Could Cost 275 Temp Workers their Jobs

Within the next few days, General Motors could let go of 275 part-time temporary employees at two of its plants if the local UAW leaders do not sign letters agreeing to keep those people as part-time temporary workers rather than making them full-time temporary workers or permanent employees.
 
But the shop chairmen at both facilities have told the Detroit Free Press they refuse to sign the letters as their facilities have full-time temporary or full-time permanent openings at their facilities. They contend GM could promote the part-timers to those roles.
 
The two plants are Fort Wayne Assembly in Indiana, where GM makes its full-size Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra pickups, and Bowling Green Assembly in Kentucky, where GM builds the Chevrolet Corvette.
 


