Right Now The Porsche Mission S Is Just A Design Study - Would You Take It To Production?

Agent009 submitted on 10/16/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:35:07 AM

Views : 440 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.autoexpress.co.uk

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This is the Mission S, a supercar concept showing Porsche’s intent for a new halo model. And, like its Carrera GT and 918 Spyder forebears, the high-performance Porsche Mission S will burn petrol: this is a supercar to thrill Porsche’s core fans, not satisfy environmental regulators or electric advocates. 
 
It’s supposedly a concept, but Porsche is hell-bent on bringing it to life as part of its drive upmarket and back to healthy profitability. “We are developing a super-sports car platform, and we intend to use it as the basis for a new mid-engined car, a car that will sit clearly above the 911,” said Michael Leiters, Porsche’s CEO, at a concept car sneak preview attended by Auto Express.





 


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Right Now The Porsche Mission S Is Just A Design Study - Would You Take It To Production?

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"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

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