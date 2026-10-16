Right Now The Porsche Mission S Is Just A Design Study - Would You Take It To Production?

This is the Mission S, a supercar concept showing Porsche’s intent for a new halo model. And, like its Carrera GT and 918 Spyder forebears, the high-performance Porsche Mission S will burn petrol: this is a supercar to thrill Porsche’s core fans, not satisfy environmental regulators or electric advocates. It’s supposedly a concept, but Porsche is hell-bent on bringing it to life as part of its drive upmarket and back to healthy profitability. “We are developing a super-sports car platform, and we intend to use it as the basis for a new mid-engined car, a car that will sit clearly above the 911,” said Michael Leiters, Porsche’s CEO, at a concept car sneak preview attended by Auto Express.



i am actively losing my mind right now?? the all-new Porsche Mission S is insane https://t.co/PUroZGTpO9 — spor (@sporadica) October 15, 2026









Read Article