Rimac Goes Mum On Which Major Automotive Executive Totaled A Nevera On The Track

Former F1 world champion Nico Rosberg just took delivery of his 1,914-horsepower Rimac Nevera. In the driver-turned-influencer's YouTube video showcasing the shiny new engineering marvel, he cruised around with Mate Rimac, the man whose name is on the badge. During the drive, the hypercar mastermind let slip a juicy piece of gossip: An executive from "one of the biggest car companies in the world" binned a Nevera on track. So who was it? Rosberg was toying with Rimac a bit, pretending like he was fully sending the car into a drift while using a highway on-ramp. It must have worked as an unintentional interrogation tactic because once Rimac realized it was a joke and calmed down, he gave his recollection of the crash.



Read Article