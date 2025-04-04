Rimac Looks To Buy Out Porsche Share And Take Bugatti Whole

Rimac has come a long way over the past decade and now operates a joint venture with Bugatti, fittingly known as Bugatti Rimac. The Croatian-based Rimac Group owns 55% of this venture, while Porsche owns 45%, but if the latest reports are to be believed, Rimac is looking to buy out Porsche’s stake in the joint company.

According to unnamed sources, Rimac has reportedly made a preliminary offer to buy Porsche’s share which previously valued the company at over €1 billion ($1.1 billion). There’s no word on how much Rimac has offered, but it could reportedly join with other investors.