Rimac Nevara Electric Super Car Is A Hoot to Drive But Has No Soul

Electric vehicles are being praised as the cars of the future, and they very well might be considering all the effort that is being put into the electrification of modern mobility.



Well, that is not strictly true. Not if we’re lucky at least. Petrolheads can still cling onto a glimmer of hope if the technology for making synthetic ethanol out of carbon dioxide takes off. That could, at the very least, give us a few more years of glorious explosions before everything goes quiet.



Still, no matter which side of the fence you find yourself on regarding this development, discussions about it are warranted. Not just because more and more people are making the switch but because exciting EVs are a thing.



