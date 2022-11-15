Rimac Nevera EV Hypercar Becomes The World's Fastest Production Car At 258 MPH

The Rimac Nevera has become the world’s fastest electric production car, achieving a record-breaking top speed figure to match its eye-watering quarter-mile run from 2021.

The Croatian hypercar, which was driven by Rimac’s chief test and development driver, Miro Zrncevic, hit a top speed of 258mph.

Set into its highest-speed mode, which improves the balance between drag and downforce, the Nevera achieved the record at the Automotive Testing Papenburg track in Germany, making use of two 4km straights.