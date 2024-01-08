Rimac Planning Hardcore Hypercar For Monterey Car Week

Between Bugatti and its new Tourbillon hypercar and a new robotaxi business, Mate Rimac has plenty on his plate right now. But some unusual activity on the Instagram page of Rimac Automobili hints that he hasn’t forgotten about the car and brand that made his name, and is about to launch something even nuttier than the Nevera. Rimac hasn’t made any formal announcement about a new car, so all we’ve got to go on is what’s happened on its Instagram page. All of the firm’s old posts have been deleted and the only content now published is one Instagram story.



