Rimac Teases New Supercar Ahead Of Monterey Car Week

Only a few hours are probably left until Rimac Automobili unveils what it has been teasing for the past few days. This means that we will soon get to see the "radical" model that the one-product brand does not disclose anything and leaves us wondering about. The Croatian hypercar maker will take the car to the Monterey Car Week, the event that has already opened its gates in California. The teaser photos and videos uploaded to social media do not disclose much of what might helps us guess. To make things even more confusing and keep us wondering, the manufacturer has also started a bizarre countdown on its official website, but instead of showing seconds ticking away, we see pixels, and what seems to be the roof of the model to be unveiled, with tiny partcles of it – pixels, of course – flying around like comets.



