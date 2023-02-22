Rising Costs Of Living Boosts UK Car Thefts By 29% And It Is Expected To Get Worse

Car theft increased 29 per cent between September 2021 and September 2022, according to newly released figures from the Office for National Statistics, with concerns that the problem could get worse.

The AA has predicted that incidents of car theft will continue to become more common in 2023, with the deepening cost of living crisis tempting more people into criminal activity. Older cars are still being stolen with ‘smash and grab’ techniques, but seasoned thieves are more commonly using relay attacks to hijack the signal from a keyless fob, using it to unlock and start a car parked on someone’s driveway.