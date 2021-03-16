Rising Used Car Values Could Be An Early Signal Of Impending Inflation

Used car prices skyrocketed 17 percent in the last 17 months, The Washington Post reports—more than any other commodity on the market. And it might very well signal that inflation might debilitate the economy. A big part of the automotive sector’s issue has come from the fact that the car industry was massively upended as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Cars weren’t coming in, and no one was buying used cars. So used car companies started raising their prices as a way to bolster the few sales they were making. And when people got their stimulus money and tax refund checks, demand leaped beyond the capacity many lots had.



