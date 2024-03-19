Rivals Have Already Built The Car That Apple Couldn't

For some Apple fans, a car seemed inevitable. Tesla had proven the legacy automakers wrong. Its success told everyone that Silicon Valley could outwit Detroit and the rest to make a hot product, even without longstanding expertise in carmaking. If a relatively young upstart like Tesla could do it, surely a tech goliath like Apple could take everyone to school.

Yet after a reported billion dollars spent per year, tons of poached automotive talent, multiple phases of unseen prototypes and a decade’s worth of endless speculation, Apple’s car project died unceremoniously in February.