Rivan R1T Owners Are Reporting Wheels Are Falling Off Of Their Trucks

No car is perfect and no person is either. Mistakes can happen during production or service but the last thing owners expect is for service to lead to increased danger. Unfortunately, that’s what some Rivian owners are allegedly facing right now though. They are reporting wheels that fall off after what sounds like routine maintenance or simple service repairs. The problem appears to have a trail leading back to 2022. Recently, one Rivian R1T owner posted online about their front passenger wheel. According to user StrangeExchange86, it “fell off” after Rivian serviced the tonneau cover “and a few other things.” The driver went over some train tracks, heard something strange, and ended up with a wheel that looks like it’s doing its best Lightning McQueen impression.



Read Article