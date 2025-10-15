Rivian Abandons the R2T Compact Pickup Truck

Before unveiling the R2 in 2024, many people thought Rivian would again build an SUV/truck duo, like the R1S/R1T. However, Rivian only announced the R2 crossover, with no added letter to suggest that several body styles are planned. Despite this, the rumor mill still claimed an R2T was in the making. Rivian has now moved to silence those claims by abandoning the R2T trademark.





Looks like this R2T trademark abandonment happened today.



Date Abandoned: Oct. 14, 2025



??R2T https://t.co/e9h5Ma5vQT pic.twitter.com/PhY5I3fcX9 — Chris Hilbert (@Hilbe) October 14, 2025



EV startups like Rivian, and later Scout Motors and Slate Auto, have made plans to launch a pair of models sharing similar components, often including a pickup truck and an SUV. Unsurprisingly, these are North America's best-selling vehicle types, allowing cash-strapped companies to maximize their chances of breaking even. The approach has another advantage, as SUVs and trucks can share most of the components.



