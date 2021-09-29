Rivian Admits EV Sports Car Is Shelved For Now, But Not Cancelled

EV startup Rivian plans to launch six new vehicles by 2025, and if my experience at the wheel of the 2022 Rivian R1T electric truck tells me anything, it's that we should be excited for every last one of them. Doubly so if one of them will be a sports car, which Rivian founder and CEO RJ Scaringe told me was his company's original plan."I started the company in 2009, the initial product was essentially like a sports coupe, a little sports car. We worked on that for a couple of years," Scaringe told me at the R1T's media drive.

