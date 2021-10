Rivian had a ‘small’ battery fire at its electric pickup truck factory in Normal, Illinois, according to the local fire department.



After a few delays, Rivian finally started production of its R1T electric pickup truck last month.

It is now trying to ramp up production, but according to its latest filing, the company is still limited to building about one truck per day.

Now, Rivian has had a setback in its production ramp, as a fire occurred in its factory last night.