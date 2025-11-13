Rivian And Volkswagen Think They Can Sell Their EV Tech To The Industry

Rivian's joint venture with the Volkswagen Group isn't just developing the underlying tech for upcoming Rivians, Audis and Porsches. The firm sees a future in selling its electrical architectures to other car companies.

"We're solving a problem not only for Rivian and VW, but we're solving a problem for the larger automotive industry," Wassym Bensaid, Rivian's chief software officer and a co-head of the joint venture, told reporters on Wednesday. "And that could become basically an opportunity for a standard technology stack that others can use as well."