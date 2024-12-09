Rivian Blames Factory Fire On A Battery That Had Critical Issues

A few weeks ago, there was a fire in a parking lot outside the Rivian factory in Normal, Illinois. It was estimated that about 50 new trucks were damaged, but thankfully no one was hurt and the fire never reached the actual facility. At the time of the fire, Rivian claimed that it was still working to determine the cause. However, a source claiming to be a Rivian employee told The Drive that the fire started from a vehicle with a “critical battery issue” placed in the wrong zone on the lot, near ready-to-ship EVs.



