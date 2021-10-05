Rivian Breaks Out The Ruler And Reveals Cargo Specs

Rivian shared more details about the R1T’s cargo space as deliveries loom closer. Each cargo space and nook seems designed to fit an R1T owner’s various adventures.



As with any typical battery electric vehicle, the first cargo space to look at would be the frunk. The R1T’s frunk has a total volume of 11 cubic feet and features LED lighting, a 12V outlet, a cargo net for small items, and a safety release. As per Rivian’s description, the frunk of the R1T can hold half a dozen full-sized grocery bags or two full-sized coolers. The frunk closes and opens automatically with Rivian’s app, the fob, in-vehicle controls, or the exterior button under the lighter.







Read Article