Rivian CEO Shows Of His SUV Climbing A Steep Hill At Moab. Will The STEEPER Climb Be Convincing People It Won't Run Out Of Juice In The WILDY?

So you gotta love these stunts the automakers pull to try to convince you how capable their products are.

And the best part is they are always things the target customer will NEVER do or buy their product because of it.

Like RJ Scaringe posting this video of the Rivian SUV climbing a steep rock formation in Moab.

Honestly RJ, WHO is gonna buy that product and ever take it to Moab? 7.5 people?

How about figuring out how to blow the Tesla range away instead?

Because that's the only thing that will matter in the end.







