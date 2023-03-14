Rivian Chief Engineer Jumps Ship And Heads Back To McLaren

After almost five years at Rivian, Charles Sanderson decided it was enough and left the Chief Engineer position held at the American EV maker. The executive returned to McLaren, where he currently acts as the company’s Chief Technical Officer (CTO). Charles Sanderson is one of the reasons why many people claimed Rivian’s R1-series vehicles will handle like supercars. One thing that Sanderson championed during his tenure at the American EV maker is the suspension system which replaced the mechanical anti-roll bar with an electro-hydraulic roll control system. Anti-roll (or anti-sway) bars are used to make the car feel more leveled during sharp turns. But Rivian’s sophisticated system allowed for more body control on-road and off-road without needing this part.



