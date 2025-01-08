Rivian Cripples Air Conditioning Systems During Heat Wave With Software Update

Several Rivian R1 owners complained on social media that the latest software update caused issues with the air conditioning system. Rivian's software chief, Wassym Bensaid, acknowledged the problem might appear in humid weather conditions and promised that a fix is in the works.

Like Tesla, Rivian has a loyal fan base, whose members swear by their favorite brand. They have many reasons to love Rivian, especially as it's one of the most accomplished carmakers in terms of software. Rivian offers monthly updates to its vehicles, often adding new features and improving user experience.