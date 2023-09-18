Rivian Customers Can Get A Discount On Insurance If They Hand Over Control To Self Driving

Agent009 submitted on 9/18/2023 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:49:15 AM

Views : 346 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.autoevolution.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Earlier this month, Rivian CFO Claire McDonough announced that major changes would come for the R1-series EVs in 2024. But she also mentioned something very important – profitability. The executive thinks Rivian will be cashflow positive at the end of next year.
 
Besides lowering the R1T and R1S production costs with dual-motor powertrains and preparing a new LFP battery option, the automaker plans to explore premium software and advanced driver-assistance systems.
 
The CFO did not expand on what that might entail, but we guess it wants to go on the Tesla route. It might bring to market a competitor for FSD Beta, BlueCruise, Super Cruise, and Drive Pilot. Currently, its advanced driver-assistance system (ADAS), Driver+, is available as standard on every R1T and R1S. Soon, it might not be.


Read Article


Rivian Customers Can Get A Discount On Insurance If They Hand Over Control To Self Driving

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)