Rivian Customers Can Get A Discount On Insurance If They Hand Over Control To Self Driving

Earlier this month, Rivian CFO Claire McDonough announced that major changes would come for the R1-series EVs in 2024. But she also mentioned something very important – profitability. The executive thinks Rivian will be cashflow positive at the end of next year.

Besides lowering the R1T and R1S production costs with dual-motor powertrains and preparing a new LFP battery option, the automaker plans to explore premium software and advanced driver-assistance systems.

The CFO did not expand on what that might entail, but we guess it wants to go on the Tesla route. It might bring to market a competitor for FSD Beta, BlueCruise, Super Cruise, and Drive Pilot. Currently, its advanced driver-assistance system (ADAS), Driver+, is available as standard on every R1T and R1S. Soon, it might not be.