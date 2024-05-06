Rivian Details R1 Refresh Ahead Of Official Launch

Two days before the rumored launch day of the refreshed R1 models, Rivian is not shy about using the vehicles as rolling billboards. As social media posts reveal, people encountered R1 refresh prototypes in various locations. A new set of pictures shows previously unknown details about the updated R1 models. Rivian is expected to formally announce the launch of the 2025 R1S and R1T models on June 6 during the Electric Summer Kick-Off event. The launch will happen simultaneously at Rivian Spaces across the US, although no vehicles are expected to be displayed. Instead, Rivian will offer presentations and visuals to show the changes. The good news is that deliveries are expected to debut immediately, so we'll soon see plenty of refreshed R1 vehicles on the roads. While people wait anxiously for the big event, there's not a single day without new revelations about the refreshed R1S and R1T. Besides leaked information shared in the Rivian community circles on social media, we've also seen many pictures of Rivian R1S prototypes. This suggests that the R1T might not be a priority at this time. Indeed, demand for the R1S is through the roof, while deliveries of the R1T pickup truck have slowed significantly.



Higher quality shots of R1S Refresh.



Source: Lowell Soong Seattle Rivian Owners (PNW)



Can't directly link as it's a private group. pic.twitter.com/08BTsAzYjz — Chad Moran (@ChadMoran) June 3, 2024









