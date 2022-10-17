Rivian Discontinues One Of R1T Pickup's Most Defining Options

One of the best features Rivian offered R1T owners was the Camp Kitchen, which put the Gear Tunnel to good use. Recently, Rivian sent an email to reservation holders announcing that the Camp Kitchen and its accompanying Gear Tunnel Shuttle are no longer available.



Rivian R1T’s Gear Tunnel is one of the best features offered on a pickup truck and one of the reasons people ordered Rivian’s electric truck over Ford’s. Nevertheless, the Illinois company dealt a blow to those who expected to get it on their next R1T. In an email sent to reservation holders, Rivian explained that the Camp Kitchen and the Gear Tunnel Shuttle are discontinued, and the company is working on improved versions of both accessories.



