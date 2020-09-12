Rivian EV Charging Network To Feature Mountain Trail Locations For The Adventurous

It appears that Rivian is following the path of predecessors like Tesla with its buildout of a rapid-charging network that could enable its vehicles, the R1T and the R1S, to travel over long distances. While the rapid-charging network will be placed in expected locations like interstates, it would also be expanded to sites that are off the beaten path.

In an interview with TechCrunch, Rivian founder and CEO RJ Scaringe remarked that the electric truck maker would be setting up dozens of EV chargers in adventurous locations. This means that even places far away from cities and interstates, such as select mountain bike and hiking trails, as well as kayaking spots and climbing crags, would feature Rivian chargers.