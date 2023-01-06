Rivian Faces Reality Of Getting Booted From Nasdaq After Sell Off

Shares of Rivian Automotive Inc., the money-losing electric vehicle startup, may get pushed out of the Nasdaq 100 Index as early as this month after plunging more than 90% from their record high, according to JP Morgan Securities. The index typically removes the smallest members of the Nasdaq 100 if the company is weighted at less than 0.1% of the gauge for two consecutive months, JPMorgan analyst Min Moon writes in a note on Thursday. As Rivian was below 0.1% as of April 28 and May 31, Moon expects the carmaker to be excluded from the index on the third Friday of June.



