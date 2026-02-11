Rivian Installs 3D Printers At The Factory To Make Parts On Demand

Agent009 submitted on 11/2/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 6:34:38 AM

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Additive manufacturing is helping automakers come up with design mock-ups faster and cheaper than ever before, and Rivian is going all in on the technology. The California startup has spent over $5 million on 3D printers, using the machines to build tangible prototypes of various parts significantly faster than going down the traditional route, which involves at least one external supplier and big, expensive stamping equipment.
 
But Rivian is just getting started. In an interview with CNBC, Jared Beck, the startup’s head of additive manufacturing, said that the company doesn’t have a choice but to scale up and begin using it across all factions. “We’re going to be democratizing 3D printing for the entire company,” Beck said.


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Rivian Installs 3D Printers At The Factory To Make Parts On Demand

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