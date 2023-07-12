Rivian Is Developing A Structural Battery Pack - How Can You Repair That?

Rivian is working on a "simplified battery pack" that would reduce weight and costs, as CFO Claire McDonough announced during Barclay's Automotive Conference. This sounds like its own variant of a structural battery pack. Rivian is also working on a simplified electrical architecture, something that Tesla also launched with the Cybertruck.



It's always cool to have a bigger brother to teach you all the life hacks that would otherwise take years to learn. This is also true in the automotive world and pretty much every domain. In the EV arena, Tesla is the role model every other EV startup is looking up to. Tesla has been the guiding star for Rivian, even though Musk warned it a couple of times that it "will not be long for this world" if it doesn't scale back its ambitions.





Read Article