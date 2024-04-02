Consumer Reports recently noted that the R1S was one of its “worst cars of 2023”. They stated that the car was too expensive, and was “undriveable” and “nauseating.”



Yet, Rivian was named the most loved brand despite reader reviews being highly critical and not positive. This discrepancy may be attributed to a variety of factors, including the methodology used by Consumer Reports in their ranking, the influence of reader reviews, and the potential bias of the staff at Consumer Reports.



Some critics argue that the staff at Consumer Reports may have a liberal bias, as many of them are reportedly progressive Democrats. This could potentially influence their rankings and reviews of products, including electric vehicles like Rivian. However, it is important to consider that the organization's methodology for their annual owner satisfaction survey takes into account various factors, such as driving experience, comfort, value, and styling.



The disconnect between the Consumer Reports ranking and reader reviews could also be due to the fact that reader reviews may not be representative of the entire customer base, and may be influenced by a number of factors.



In conclusion, it is important to consider all factors when evaluating the Consumer Reports ranking of Rivian as the most loved brand.



But many are expressing concern over this odd outcome.



What do you think happened here Spies? Do they value what their actual reviewers think?






















