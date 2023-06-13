Rivian Offers Customers Same Day Delivery On Certain Models

Rivian is offering its customers a rare opportunity – visit its plant, and possibly drive home in a spanking new R1T electric truck. Customers who can visit the brand’s Normal, Illinois manufacturing hub on Saturday, June 17, might have the chance to skip the delivery time and own the R1T right away.

Only the Rivian R1T with quad motors and the Large, 135-kilowatt-hour battery, will be available for purchase. Customers who prefer the dual motor variants, or the R1S SUV, should follow the regular buying process, through its website.

The same-day delivery event timings are between 10 am to 6 pm at the following address: 100 Rivian Motorway Normal, IL, 61761.