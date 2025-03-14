Rivian Offers Fisker Ocean Owners A Buyback Program

The Fisker Ocean was such a promising EV. With a targeted starting price below $30,000 and a 230-mile range, the electric crossover quickly turned from a California dream to an owner's nightmare once the company declared bankruptcy and even tried to deny warranty and recall claims – thank goodness the courts solved that one. Still, it's possible that Fisker drivers feel trapped in their EVs, which are now worth pennies on the dollar compared to their original MSRP. Luckily for them, Chase Bank and Rivian are stepping in to buy the beleaguered Ocean back from its owners.



