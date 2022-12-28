Rivian Owner Finds His R1S Doesn't Go Everywhere He Thought It Would - Prayed For A Christmas Miracle

Agent009 submitted on 12/28/2022 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 6:48:05 PM
Views : 590 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: s00n.rivianstories.com
It never ceases to amaze us the predicaments people get into. Like this Rivian R1S that went mudding in the freeing cold only to get and and then frozen solid into the lake bed. How and why?Obviously this adventure wasn't thought through very well to end up like this. Now he is seeking advice on how to get unstuck. Got any ideas short of a bulldozer and a chain?Read Article
"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."— Agent009 (View Profile)
"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."
— Agent009 (View Profile)
More photo galleries
More latest news