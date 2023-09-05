Rivian Owner Finds New York City Won't Allow His Vehicle To Park There

The owner of a Rivian R1T got a $115 parking ticket in New York City because he violated NYC's special parking rules for commercial vehicles.

Because it weighs more than 7,000 pounds, the Rivian R1T is automatically classified as a commercial vehicle in New York state – if it's intended for business use – and therefore has to feature commercial plates and submit to CV regulations.



This particular owner's R1T appears to have the plates, but apparently that's not enough to dodge a parking ticket in NYC if you drive a Rivian R1T.



