Rivian Owners Are Resorting To Hacking Emergency Door Releases To Protect Themselves In A Crash

Making the perfect door handle for a new car is surprisingly difficult. At least, that’s what some car companies are suggesting. It might have something to do with cost-cutting, and it could also be linked to electric car manufacturers’ pursuit of the highest possible efficiency.

The result is simple: electronic door handles that look cool and help the car slip through the air with ease. But the same door handles can quickly turn into a safety hazard if power cuts out for whatever reason, and the passengers get trapped inside.