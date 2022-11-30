Rivian Owners Find That Their New EVs Have Trouble In The Rain

Being among the first to own a new vehicle from a new automotive brand might offer a sense of exclusivity. Still, the user experience is more likely to be ruined by various problems. As the rainy season started in some parts of the country, Rivian owners discovered that the ultrasonic and camera sensors struggle with rain.



Rivian used to be the darling of the EV crowd, especially as many wanted an alternative to Tesla. The fact that Rivian was also the first carmaker to offer an electric pickup into the market also helped raise the hype. But being the first with a product is not always a good thing, especially when this comes at the expense of overlooking basic things.



