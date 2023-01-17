Rivian Owners Noticing Battery Drain When Vehicles Are Parked

Rivian owners have taken to forums to discuss whether or not the battery drain while their vehicles are sitting idle is normal. Some seem to be reporting what seems to be fairly reasonable range loss while their vehicles are parked, while others are reporting numbers that seem too high, pointing to either a problem with the truck itself or something that they are doing wrong. After reading countless posts about this on forums and Reddit, this does appear to be a problem for a few Rivian owners. One R1T owner from Phoenix, Arizona, who goes by the name “shrink” on the RivianForums, wrote to us revealing he left his truck plugged in and parked for an entire week in which time it drew 32 kWh, which works out to around 4.6 kWh every day (equivalent to around 8 miles per day).



