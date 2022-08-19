Rivian Pisses Off Reservation Holders By Discontinuing Base Model

Rivian has notified several pre-order customers that it is discontinuing the base trim of its R1T pickup and R1S SUV, as per a post on the Rivian Owners Forum. Anemail from Rivian posted to the forum states that the company will no longer build vehicles with the "Explore" package. This served as the entry-level trim, beneath the more expensive Adventure package. The email cites low demand for the base trim as the reason for the cull. The aim is to instead build more vehicles in the popular Adventure trim, streamlining production and allowing Rivian to ship vehicles faster. The Explore trim is no longer available on Rivian's online configurator. Rivian confirmed the changes in trim levels to The Drive.



Read Article