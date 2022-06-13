Rivian Pushes Most R1S SUV Deliveries Until the End Of the Year

Rivian made the news last year with the first delivery of an electric pickup truck. The startup got another boost when customers and media testified the truck was a good product. Everyone expected the success to propel Rivian to new heights once the second product, the R1S SUV, would launch.



And launch it did no later than December, as Rivian ended the year with great fanfare. But only two units were delivered, not for real customers but for the company’s CEO, RJ Scaringe, and CFO Claire McDonald. So no real deliveries. The first real-world customer deliveries of the R1S were reportedly delayed until this summer. Nevertheless, with things going awry at Rivian in the past months, it was fair to expect more delays.



Read Article