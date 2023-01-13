Rivian R1T Owner Carries Around A Gas Powered Generator To Keep His EV Charged

Everyone remembers the jokes about electric vehicles being charged using a portable generator. Well, jokes aside, the generator could prove useful in certain situations. One R1T owner shared his experience charging the truck from such a generator after encountering power outages in his area.



Although electric vehicles have finally entered the mainstream, people still debate the old ICE vs. EV conundrum. Since natural disasters have happened a lot more often in the past years, the debate is mostly centered on what an EV owner does when there’s no electricity in the area. Well, a power outage can indeed take days until fixed in some cases, and electric vehicles might run out of battery during this time. Especially when they are used to power the house, as some are advertised to be able to do.



