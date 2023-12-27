Rivian R1T Owner Claims Truck Has Been In The Shop For 8 Months

When Utah-based Michael Holbrook took delivery of his spanking new Rivian R1T Launch Edition in June 2022, he felt ecstatic. He was among the early reservation holders and had shelled out roughly $85,000 for the truck, draped in the El Cap Granite metallic paint. Despite the three-year wait, it seemed all worthwhile. Between June 2022 and April 2023, Holbrook clocked approximately 7,500 miles on his R1T.



“The truck exceeded my expectations in every way possible,” Holbrook told InsideEVs. What’s not to like, right? With quad motors, an ego-humbling 835 horsepower, and sports car-rivaling driving dynamics, the R1T was a delight from behind the wheel, he indicated. “I’ve used it to carry skiing and mountain biking equipment, and I even towed a 5000-pound snowmobile with it,” he said.





Read Article