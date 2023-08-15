Rivian R1T Owners Are Burning Through Tires Every 6,000 Miles

Rivian R1S and R1T owners have complained on several dedicated forums about premature tire wear, and The Drive recently published a deep dive into the issue to find out what's going on.

According to The Drive and confirmed by several threads on Rivian forums, owners are complaining about premature front tire wear. Apparently, the front tires last anywhere from 6,000 to 12,000 miles. The CarBuzz Tire Guide shows that the average driver covers between 12,000 to 15,000 miles per year, and, on average, tires should be replaced at 60,000 miles. This means that in some cases, a Rivian's front tires only last a 10th of their expected lifecycle.