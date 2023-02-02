Rivian R1T Pickup Fries Itself At The Charging Station

A Rivian R1T owner experienced a loud boom earlier this week when attempting to charge the truck at an Electrify America (EA) charging station near San Diego, resulting in the vehicle becoming stuck. Anson Wong is not a first-time EV owner, so he's pretty familiar with the EV charging process. About a minute after plugging the R1T into the 150 kWh EA charger, he heard a boom, frying the battery and battery management system. This resulted in the truck becoming "bricked," meaning it was stuck in the charging wall for almost two full days. It was finally unplugged, and now it's in Rivian's possession for a series of diagnostics to figure out what exactly happened. Several error codes were displayed on the vehicle's screen.



